EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE EQT opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. EQT has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.