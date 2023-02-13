NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,017,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after buying an additional 967,240 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

