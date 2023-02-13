Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$2.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.09. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

