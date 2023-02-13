CIBC Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$1.75

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

