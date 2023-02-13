Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 0.7 %

WEED stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.18.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

