TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$175.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at C$160.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.33. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$162.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total value of C$148,349.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,790.63.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.