TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.27.

TELUS Stock Up 0.8 %

T stock opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.94 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.41.

TELUS Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TELUS

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

