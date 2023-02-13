SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$24.94 and a twelve month high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

