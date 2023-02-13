Raymond James Cuts Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$26.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.26 million and a PE ratio of 88.06. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.34 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

