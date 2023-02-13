Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $25.05 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

