Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
