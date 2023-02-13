Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

