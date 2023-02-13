Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $21.98

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

