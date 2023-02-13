R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $17.29 Average PT from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

RCM opened at $13.64 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

