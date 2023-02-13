Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $40.13

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

