Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$9.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.65.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE:CG opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Michael S. Parrett acquired 7,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$196,826.70. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$196,826.70.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

