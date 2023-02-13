Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$9.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.65.
CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.6 %
TSE:CG opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
