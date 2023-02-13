Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $70.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

