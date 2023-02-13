Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $89.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

