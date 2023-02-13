Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $59.71

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.95, a PEG ratio of 932.46 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.