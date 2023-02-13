Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
See Also
