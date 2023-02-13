Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.