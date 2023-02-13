StockNews.com Begins Coverage on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.