StockNews.com Begins Coverage on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.13.
South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.