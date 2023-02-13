Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Sasol Stock Up 1.9 %

Sasol stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

