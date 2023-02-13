Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.