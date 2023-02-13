Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance
NYSE TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment
In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
