Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.
Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
