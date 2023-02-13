Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

