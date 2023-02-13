StockNews.com Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $819.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,879,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 139,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

