StockNews.com Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

