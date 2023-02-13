Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXEL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.55 on Friday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.