StockNews.com Lowers DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DLH has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.73.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%.
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
