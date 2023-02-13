StockNews.com Lowers DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DLH has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.73.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

