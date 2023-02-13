StockNews.com Lowers aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

