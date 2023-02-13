PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.55.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 105,465 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 297,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading

