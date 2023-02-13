StockNews.com Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

