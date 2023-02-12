Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 331,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 425,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortinet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,475,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

