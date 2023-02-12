Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,667 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet Price Performance

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

