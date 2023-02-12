Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,737 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $66,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $44.83 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

