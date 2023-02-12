Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

JNJ stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

