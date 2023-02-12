Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

