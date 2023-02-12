CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.38. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

