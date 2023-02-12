Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $200.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.