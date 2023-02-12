Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,967 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.