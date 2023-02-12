883 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.
Corteva Price Performance
Shares of CTVA stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
