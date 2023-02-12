13,117 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,690 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.83%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

