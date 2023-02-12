Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 730 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.