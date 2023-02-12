MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,357 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.09 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

