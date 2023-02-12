Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $200.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.62.

