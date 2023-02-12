MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,836 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after buying an additional 1,321,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

NYSE LYV opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

