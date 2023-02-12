Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 29,775 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Shutterstock worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 119.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 289,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 51.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 182,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $7,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 74.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 88,896 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shutterstock Trading Up 5.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

