Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

