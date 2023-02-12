Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 2,174 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

