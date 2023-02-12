Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

