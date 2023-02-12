Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

