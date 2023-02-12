Amalgamated Bank Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,641,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST opened at $115.18 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

